The new White House Press Secretary has been named.

Sanders will be the press secretary — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 21, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is new WH press secretary. Incoming WH comm. dir. Anthony Scaramucci speaking now in the James Brady briefing room. — Vanessa Ruffes FOX13 (@RuffesFOX13) July 21, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the new White House press secretary, Scaramucci announces. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 21, 2017

MarketWatch: Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be press secretary, replacing Spicer https://t.co/dAWnlrzw5F pic.twitter.com/ni9kGzjUFS — serge poznanski (@serge_poznanski) July 21, 2017

No word on whether or not Sean Spicier will become Sarah SchmuckerBee Sanders, but we’ll keep you posted.

###