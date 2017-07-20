It ain’t like Bill Nye himself is getting any younger …

From the Washington Examiner:

“Climate change deniers, by way of example, are older. It’s generational,” Nye told the Los Angeles Times. Nye said that he is calling them out with “due respect,” acknowledging that he is “now one of them.”

“We’re just going to have to wait for those people to ‘age out,’ as they say,” Nye went on, adding that “age out” is a euphemism for “die.” “But it’ll happen, I guarantee you — that’ll happen.”

So in other words, old people who understand how science really works have to CROAK before the climate change cult can really screw things up.

Seems legit.

Trending

Right? Dogs and cats, living together … MASS HYSTERIA.

You’d be amazed at how many people actually think this guy who went to school for engineering and got famous for his Steve Martin impression is actually a scientist.

Amazed and saddened.

Heh.

Related:

‘Scalise was NOT available for comment’: Nancy Pelosi claims GOP budget stirs up violence

Twitchy coverage of Bill Nye

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill NyeClimate changescience