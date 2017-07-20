It ain’t like Bill Nye himself is getting any younger …

Bill Nye: Older people need to "die" out before climate science can advance https://t.co/gbvoTuVXQ9 pic.twitter.com/8GQEDbCE5s — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 19, 2017

From the Washington Examiner:

“Climate change deniers, by way of example, are older. It’s generational,” Nye told the Los Angeles Times. Nye said that he is calling them out with “due respect,” acknowledging that he is “now one of them.” “We’re just going to have to wait for those people to ‘age out,’ as they say,” Nye went on, adding that “age out” is a euphemism for “die.” “But it’ll happen, I guarantee you — that’ll happen.”

So in other words, old people who understand how science really works have to CROAK before the climate change cult can really screw things up.

Seems legit.

Pol Pot or Bill Nye said this? — Ó Scolaid Òg (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) July 19, 2017

Older people haven't been indoctrinated enough to believe the lies of Man Made Climate Change. We were taught something known as "science". — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) July 19, 2017

You first, Bill. — Chimpy McFister (@ChimpyMcFist) July 19, 2017

According to Al Gore, we were all supposed to be dead by now due to Climate Change anyway. — Tyler Falwell (@Tfalwell) July 19, 2017

Right? Dogs and cats, living together … MASS HYSTERIA.

Bill Nye is a real nutter. Does anybody take this clown seriously? — TeamTrump GoldMember (@ChadRowland3) July 19, 2017

You’d be amazed at how many people actually think this guy who went to school for engineering and got famous for his Steve Martin impression is actually a scientist.

Amazed and saddened.

And who says the Left isn't compassionate? — Stewart Hansen (@StewartHansen3) July 19, 2017

Heh.

