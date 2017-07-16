As if folks weren’t soft enough as it is in 2017, The New York Times published an op-ed that claims any language you don’t like is an act of violence and may even shorten your life.

No, we’re not making this up.

So the New York Times published an op-ed seriously arguing that speech you don't like can be an act of "violence." pic.twitter.com/GoK8M1nUV0 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 16, 2017

Suck it up, NYT. Sheesh.

The problem is, this op-ed made me very angry. Why is the New York Times engaging in violence? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 16, 2017

Wait, and if it made him angry, does that mean the NYT just tried to kill him? Because you know, words that make you angry will shorten your life.

Or something.

Level with us Lefties, even you guys think this is total BS, right?

Shorter: Snowflake writer says speech can be violent, solidifying how stupid the left is. https://t.co/NyVYdUUOZ7 — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) July 16, 2017

Fair point. They probably don’t get that this is total BS.

That Op-ed gave me PTSD. I could snap at any time now. Thanks, @nytimes! — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) July 16, 2017

SAME HERE WE ARE SO MAAAAAD!

Ok, not really because we know words are just words but we had to give it a shot.

We knew this was coming but did we expect it from the "free press?" Is it just job security against amateurs or something more sinister? — Gnome Chumpsky (@DanielOtt68) July 16, 2017

We have no idea.

So i can go #PunchAnEditor right?

😆 — = Opportunity Hater (@NotOne2bPC) July 16, 2017

Hrm. If words are violence it would be self-defense … maybe.

I'm triggered. Safe space. Saaaafe space. — Nate Daniels (@thenatedaniels) July 16, 2017

He’s gonna blow!

That op ed made me nauseous. They poisoned me! — Pat Tehan (@patricktehan) July 16, 2017

ELEVENTY!

Related:

Trump-triggered NYT columnist would like to ‘trade presidents’ with this country