As if folks weren’t soft enough as it is in 2017, The New York Times published an op-ed that claims any language you don’t like is an act of violence and may even shorten your life.

No, we’re not making this up.

Suck it up, NYT. Sheesh.

Wait, and if it made him angry, does that mean the NYT just tried to kill him? Because you know, words that make you angry will shorten your life.

Or something.

Level with us Lefties, even you guys think this is total BS, right?

Fair point. They probably don’t get that this is total BS.

SAME HERE WE ARE SO MAAAAAD!

Ok, not really because we know words are just words but we had to give it a shot.

We have no idea.

Hrm. If words are violence it would be self-defense … maybe.

He’s gonna blow!

ELEVENTY!

