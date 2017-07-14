Pro-2nd Amendment women are sick and tired of the Women’s March pretending they speak for them … they do not. So today, as the whiny hyenas get ready to march against the NRA, women who understand the value of arming and defending themselves are speaking out.

Dana Loesch in particular is really giving these broads Hell.

How do you claim to be for peace and education when you support this? #NRA2DOJ https://t.co/T6FqmX7KSC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2017

One of the @womensmarch speakers said “don’t let the NRA use you as a pretty face to sell guns to men.” LOL, sexist much? #NRA2DOJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2017

Meet @womensmarch speaker Donna Hylton, who did 27 years for torturing and murdering a man —> https://t.co/YBcQS2GpXY #NRA2DOJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2017

Not to mention one of our favorite gun gals and the editor at Bearing Arms, Jenn Jacques:

Have a brain?

Don't know what to do for #NRA2DOJ?

•DONATE to #NRA

•LISTEN to @DLoesch's special show •CHANGE your profile pic to support! pic.twitter.com/pDTemDrF14 — Jenn Jacques (@JennJacques) July 14, 2017

Thanks to the @womensmarch #NRA2DOJ – today, I am gifting my husband an @NRA lifetime membership WITHOUT the discount, I'm paying $1500 😘 pic.twitter.com/Y1uNEcaKlh — Jenn Jacques (@JennJacques) July 14, 2017

Other ladies voiced their support not only of Dana but of the second amendment itself; Conservative and Libertarian women are DONE sitting back and allowing harpies like Linda Sarsour to pretend they speak for them.

They will NOT be silenced.

Word.

Maybe the Women’s March should just stick with things they understand, like pink vagina hats and glitter glue.

