Pro-2nd Amendment women are sick and tired of the Women’s March pretending they speak for them … they do not. So today, as the whiny hyenas get ready to march against the NRA, women who understand the value of arming and defending themselves are speaking out.

Dana Loesch in particular is really giving these broads Hell.

Not to mention one of our favorite gun gals and the editor at Bearing Arms, Jenn Jacques:

Other ladies voiced their support not only of Dana but of the second amendment itself; Conservative and Libertarian women are DONE sitting back and allowing harpies like Linda Sarsour to pretend they speak for them.

They will NOT be silenced.

Word.

Maybe the Women’s March should just stick with things they understand, like pink vagina hats and glitter glue.

