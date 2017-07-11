It’s very telling that an actual act of violence against Republicans practicing baseball, with Scalise still in the hospital, wasn’t enough to stop the media and the Left from using violent rhetoric.

Opinion: Kill "Fox & Friends" before it’s too late https://t.co/DVUcBbgOWQ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 10, 2017

Not wound them, not take them off the air, not ignore them or boycott them … kill them.

"Kill Fox and Friends" ? You are a disgrace. If I said it I'm sure you would demand I get fired. Apologize!!! @washingtonpost @ErikWemple https://t.co/0uSrnjH3SO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 10, 2017

Pretty damn violent, WaPo.

Now the @washingtonpost joins in with the violent language. As Bad As @CNN. — CRB (@crbrendemuehl) July 10, 2017

A different type of threat, true, but still totally irresponsible.

why do liberals always want to kill people? — Frog Report 🌐 (@FrogNews) July 10, 2017

For being the party of so-called tolerance they sure do make a lot of threats.

Or in this case it could be sour grapes considering Fox & Friends is ‘killing it’ with their ratings.

Did we do that right? Killing it?

Someone sounds a little jealous… and violent. Must be a liberal.https://t.co/MU3loxFK68 — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) July 11, 2017

Because censorship is the only hope for the Left. — Dixon Diaz (@DixonDiaz4U) July 11, 2017

Why are you inciting violence? What the hell is wrong with you? — Brooks (@Brooks_the_Lab) July 10, 2017

Heh, where do we start?

