Chick Fil A is giving away free food in honor of #CowAppreciationDay … all you have to do it dress up like a cow.
Seems pretty simple.
@ChickfilA is giving away free food from opening time until 7 p.m. https://t.co/crw8OZCGVl #CowAppreciationDay
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 11, 2017
Twitter seems to think it may be easier for certain ‘nasty women’ to dress up as cows … hey, we just report the tweets, we don’t write ’em.
#CowAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/AkUc8d3U6V
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 11, 2017
OUR EYES!
Ok, this was just brutal … but we’d be lying if we said it didn’t make us laugh.
Stop it you're scaring the kids pic.twitter.com/gMdR7Kww9I
— Pappa Bear (@Latheman1791) July 11, 2017
The horror.
WTH???? pic.twitter.com/vZlmn0QR5r
— Scott (@retiredfirecapt) July 11, 2017
We might have made this face too, after we laughed.
Speaking of #CowAppreciationDay … pic.twitter.com/V3yCFHw8og
— Bob Henry (@Rmhenry1Henry) July 11, 2017
Ok, that’s been Photoshopped … we think?
#CowAppreciationDay is triggering me! 😞 pic.twitter.com/6USXkCvWOs
— A 👌 G (@ag_texas) July 11, 2017
Us too!
Heh.
We love you Hillary! #CowAppreciationDay
— Sarah H. Sandiers (@SarahHSandiers) July 11, 2017
*snort*
Is this appropriate? pic.twitter.com/Eos9rqFTGE
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) July 11, 2017
We already know ‘nasty women’ have no sense of humor.
Let’s just hope they get some free chicken out of it.