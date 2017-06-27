Ted Cruz just about sums it up.

As Twitchy readers know, Project Veritas dropped a new video this morning including undercover footage of CNN folks admitting the Russia story was all about ratings and not so much the truth.

Which to be honest, most of us knew already but still … sorta shocking to hear them admit it.

Honestly Ted.. who didn't know this was going on. The only part not discovered is the vehement hate CNN has for Trump and regular folks. — MaD Gamble (@gamblemad1) June 27, 2017

MSM uses & scams all their viewers. Sadly now there are millions of people regurgitating the constant LIES they were fed on @CNN @nbc & @ABC — Goldengee (@golden7181) June 27, 2017

And we knew this.

Anyone actually surprised? — Nameless One (@NamelessOne1776) June 27, 2017

Nope.

It’s not the first time CNN has deliberately misled people for ratings:

When it comes to partisanship, CNN will LIE about even the smallest of details in order to score hit points against Republicans! #CNNisISIS pic.twitter.com/RNykGGykcL — Timothy Tobin (@tatobin2) June 27, 2017

