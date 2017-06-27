Ted Cruz just about sums it up.

As Twitchy readers know, Project Veritas dropped a new video this morning including undercover footage of CNN folks admitting the Russia story was all about ratings and not so much the truth.

Which to be honest, most of us knew already but still … sorta shocking to hear them admit it.

And we knew this.

Nope.

It’s not the first time CNN has deliberately misled people for ratings:

