We can’t tell if Keith is shocked that a man was arrested for robbing a customer, for being an illegal immigrant from Ireland OR that this guy was not from Mexico. His sentiment certainly reads as if he believes ‘undocumented Americans’ only come from a certain country … with a certain skin tone.

Otherwise why would he be so shocked this thug was from Ireland?

ICE has nabbed and jailed an undocumented American from…Ireland. After 18 years here. This is madness. https://t.co/tfkI1EQKsE — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 21, 2017

Madness is right! This a-hole has been breaking the law by being here illegally for nearly two decades. #SendHimHome

“Undocumented American.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2017

That’s cute, right?

“Undocumented American” okay — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) June 22, 2017

Sorta like when they call abortion ‘women’s rights.’ A good deal of being a progressive is buying into the idea that if a word becomes inconvenient to your agenda, you just change the meaning of the word.

I have many, many questions about this tweet https://t.co/woTSgTYDlB — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 22, 2017

Us too.

1. Why is that "madness"? That's their only job.

2. Isn't an illegal noncitizen, by definition, not an "American"? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 22, 2017

Bingo.

3. Why is the fact that he's from Ireland so shocking? Why is that more tragic or newsworthy than deporting a longtime resident from Mexico? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 22, 2017

Because Keith is a progressive … it doesn’t make sense to us either.

Oh, and this tidbit:

Why leave off the fact that this model citizen currently stands accused of robbing a customer? pic.twitter.com/wez2Obmx0W — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 22, 2017

Dude was arrested for possibly ROBBING someone; Keith acts like ICE is just roaming around in their vans nabbing illegal immigrants on the streets.

