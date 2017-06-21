I’m starting to think this is a bot. No one can consistently be this idiotic, it’s just not possible. https://t.co/eD4Suwe1Le
Last night, President Trump congratulated Karen Handel on her GA-06 victory:
Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017
Believe it or not, perpetually Trump-triggered Keith Olbermann thought the GOPer’s House win was “great.” Here’s why:
It's great. She'll get to vote for your impeachment. https://t.co/ttOxuzeN2T
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 21, 2017
Don’t stop believin’!
