I’m starting to think this is a bot. No one can consistently be this idiotic, it’s just not possible. https://t.co/eD4Suwe1Le — del (@d__el) June 21, 2017

Last night, President Trump congratulated Karen Handel on her GA-06 victory:

Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Believe it or not, perpetually Trump-triggered Keith Olbermann thought the GOPer’s House win was “great.” Here’s why:

It's great. She'll get to vote for your impeachment. https://t.co/ttOxuzeN2T — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 21, 2017

Don’t stop believin’!

***

