When the BS is this deep you know it’s time to break out the boots, and trust us, you’ll need an extra ‘tall’ pair of boots to wade through this Paul Krugman ‘Obamacare rant’.

A few thoughts on the process of passing Trumpcare, if it does pass, versus Obamacare 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

Oh boy.

As many journos note, Republicans have created a myth about the passage of the ACA — that it was rammed through without consideration 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

WHAT?! If by many journos you mean the Leftist media that has been caught reporting more and more fake news, fine. But otherwise this is not a myth, this is the reality of how Democrats passed one of if not THE most unpopular pieces of legislation in a long time.

In fact, there were many hearings, lots of reporting on the deliberations, a WH event — everything that ISN'T happening with AHCA 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

Sure.

But the difference runs deeper: ACA advocates were always clear about what they were trying to do and how they were trying to do it 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

OMG. And you know what, he actually thinks people will believe this!

This is literally what revisionist history looks like. https://t.co/xj6GZzmvb5 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 16, 2017

Let’s ask Gruber about how clear he was, shall we?

The goal was to expand coverage, the means a three-legged stool of regulation, mandates, and subsidies that had already been tested in MA 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

The goal was to give power to the federal government and destroy private industry in health care. THAT was clear.

So what's the goal of AHCA? If you can find a goal, how is it supposed to achieve it? Nobody in the GOP is saying 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

It's obviously not about expanding coverage. It's not about reducing costs — they aren't even trying to invoke some free-market magic 7/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

Notice Paul leaves out the millions of Americans who lost good coverage under Obamacare and had to sign up for crap plans at twice the cost.

They aren't even promising huge job gains from the destruction of "job-killing" Obamacare. It's repealing the ACA because, well, because 8/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

Huh?

Now, in practice a big part of the motivation is to provide a huge tax cut for the wealthy. But they won't say that 9/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

Everybody drink.

Put it this way: AHCA isn't even being sold on false pretenses. It's stealth legislation, not being sold on any pretenses at all. 10/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

What was it that Nancy Pelosi said? We have to pass it to see what’s in it?

Good times, Paul.

This is something new in American politics — a new low of cynicism when you thought it cldn't get any lower. And it tells us something 11/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

Gosh, after eight years of horrendous legislation and division why ever would the Right be the least bit cynical?

namely, that the GOP has descended into a very dark place, which has very little to do with Trump, who's just an ignorant bystander 12/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2017

But Trump.