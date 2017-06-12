ThinkProgress wants us all to know they’re totally dedicated to being accountable.

Mainly because some of their reporting is cited in a new lawsuit against Donald Trump.

1. Two pieces of ThinkProgress reporting are cited in the new DC/MD lawsuit against Trump https://t.co/m022exQ2yE — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 12, 2017

And seriously, if you’re a member of the Democratic Party … err … we mean the media, of course you’d be super psyched about being included in a bunch of tripe and foundless allegations.

2. Our report from December on the Kuwait embassy moving their party from the Four Seasons to the Trump Hotel https://t.co/GlgRqbUYBF pic.twitter.com/5lQ2TFQOhN — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 12, 2017

Wait, what was that again because honestly we don’t remember that. Was that before or AFTER you guys attacked Trump for a week for having two scoops of ice cream?

4. Here are ThinkProgress, we are dedicated to accountability journalism. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 12, 2017

Stop it, Juddle. I'm dying herehttps://t.co/yrG0JIUzxO — Chelsea's Resumé™ (@EF517_V2) June 12, 2017

Same reaction here. DY-ING.

Accountability and ThinkProgress. Right.

Love these reactions WHICH coincidentally were hidden on Twitter unless you clicked “Show More” because apparently mocking and laughing at ThinkProgress are not things Twitter wants us to see.

We especially like the bull and poop at the end of this laughing fit.

