If we were Cecile Richards we would stay away from facts like this one:

Fact: Every day Planned Parenthood's doors stay open, another 8,118 people get health care. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 9, 2017

STATS never work out so great for her and her death org.

Honestly, she’s ALMOST making it too easy.

And oh yeah? 8,118 receive ‘health care? For real?

Fact: Every day Planned Parenthood’s doors stay open, another 910 innocent babies are killed.

And 910 babies die. — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) June 9, 2017

Health care. Hilarious, and not “ha ha” hilarious, but “pathetic and should be defunded ASAP” hilarious.

And how many die as a result of the abortions behind those same doors? #ProLife #lovethemboth #abortionismurder — MauDab (@maudab) June 9, 2017

Nearly 1000.

Every day.

Fact.

You're conveniently forgetting to mention the number of babies killed daily every day PP's doors stay open. — Dovis (@dovisterr) June 9, 2017

But we reminded her.

We’re givers that way.

