If we were Cecile Richards we would stay away from facts like this one:

STATS never work out so great for her and her death org.

Honestly, she’s ALMOST making it too easy.

And oh yeah? 8,118 receive ‘health care? For real?

Fact: Every day Planned Parenthood’s doors stay open, another 910 innocent babies are killed.

Health care. Hilarious, and not “ha ha” hilarious, but “pathetic and should be defunded ASAP” hilarious.

Nearly 1000.

Every day.

Fact.

But we reminded her.

We’re givers that way.

