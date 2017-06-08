Rosie started out her day with a smug, snide tweet to Donald Trump about how it was Comey Day:

All in caps and everything; clearly she thought something BIG would be happening today with his testimony.

Check out those exclamation points even.

Oh look, none of that stuff came up in his testimony.

And sadly, her whole timeline looks like this, throughout the morning and early afternoon. Smug tweets making fun of Trump and how Comey was going to magically get him impeached today.

HAHA!! Hey @rosie!! Tell him to say all that again, and to your face this time… through the glass partition!! #😘😂 — Ellen (@ellenrja) June 8, 2017

Yeah … HA HA HA. Tell him that.

Except nothing really came of the testimony EXCEPT for Comey admitting Lynch very well may have obstructed justice for Hillary.

Look, she even gave money to a traitor.

I KNEW HE REMINDED ME OF SOMEONE …#RESIST pic.twitter.com/E2qj68LSxc — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 8, 2017

Picked on ANOTHER of Trump’s sons – more CAPS.

And then she figured out things may not be going as she planned:

donald defamed comey – he defamed me – he's trying 2 defame #OBAMACARE – calling it a death spiral" – a BLATANT LIE – don't believe him EVER — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 8, 2017

Sounds personal, right?

Comey: He dangled my job. Demanded loyalty. Wanted Flynn case dropped. Wanted Russia cloud lifted. Fired me.

Trump: I'm totally vindicated! — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 8, 2017

She shared this … Trump was vindicated because we already knew ALL of this, and whether or not it was ethical it was not illegal.

Here come the hashtags.

Nope. Trump’s not done.

Sorry Rosie.

Heh.

Related:

BACKFIRE ALERT! Obstruction of justice chit-chat bites Loretta Lynch RIGHT in her backside https://t.co/ymw9qPpg1n — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2017