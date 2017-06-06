TrumpiLeaks … really?

We get what he’s trying to do here, make it a WikiLeaks just for Trump, but the visual is not good.

From Michael Moore via The Washington Times:

“We’ve put together several tools you can use to securely send information and documents as well as photographs, video and/or audio recordings. While no form of digital communication is 100 percent secure, the tools we’re using at TrumpiLeaks provide the most secure technology possible to protect your anonymity,” Mr. Moore wrote in a letter published to his website. “I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe. And along with the Founding Fathers, I’ve got your back.”

Moore, talking about the Founding Fathers as if he has any idea of who they were or respect for what they did.

That’s HILARIOUS.

But not quite as hilarious as these tweets from Conservatives who also thought the name was … questionable:

Trending

We get the feeling the potty jokes are JUST starting with this.

But wait, there’s more!

Eeek!

Hey Michael, you brought this on yourself.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMichael MooreTrumpiLeaksWikileaks