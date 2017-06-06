TrumpiLeaks … really?

We get what he’s trying to do here, make it a WikiLeaks just for Trump, but the visual is not good.

Michael Moore launches TrumpiLeaks website for whistleblowers https://t.co/dkbfFga29y — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 6, 2017

From Michael Moore via The Washington Times:

“We’ve put together several tools you can use to securely send information and documents as well as photographs, video and/or audio recordings. While no form of digital communication is 100 percent secure, the tools we’re using at TrumpiLeaks provide the most secure technology possible to protect your anonymity,” Mr. Moore wrote in a letter published to his website. “I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe. And along with the Founding Fathers, I’ve got your back.”

Moore, talking about the Founding Fathers as if he has any idea of who they were or respect for what they did.

That’s HILARIOUS.

But not quite as hilarious as these tweets from Conservatives who also thought the name was … questionable:

Five more hashtags and you've got the beginnings of a REVOLUTION!#Trumpileaks — Pray For Musket (@Patriot_Musket) June 6, 2017

Sounds about as a legit as an unsecured server stored in the crapper…https://t.co/ZSZOVsWaSB — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) June 6, 2017

There are some folks who can't hold it and 'leak' when they sneeze.@MMFlint is one of those folks. #TrumpiLeakshttps://t.co/7Roqt7ySRk — Rick Canton (@RickCanton) June 6, 2017

We get the feeling the potty jokes are JUST starting with this.

It sounds like an ad for adult diapers. “Blow the whistle and trust your Trumpileaks to avoid embarrassing stains!” https://t.co/RNuUCil5EJ — Heather (@hboulware) June 6, 2017

Michael Moore can’t blow anything without his Trumpileaks to protect him! ~ New ad on late night TV. https://t.co/RNuUCil5EJ — Heather (@hboulware) June 6, 2017

But wait, there’s more!

Got some damaging info on Trump? Moor's got you covered. Safe, secure site to upload whatever you have. #TrumpiLeakshttps://t.co/BuTkOj7q72 — Din Ese 📎 (@dinhi45) June 6, 2017

This sounds like a gay porn ad. https://t.co/GuMH1p9mzh — Heather (@hboulware) June 6, 2017

Eeek!

Hey Michael, you brought this on yourself.

