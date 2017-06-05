Is there anything MORE painful than watching someone like Sally Kohn from the Left pretend she knows or understands anything about the Constitution?

When want ban everyone from Muslim countries but don't want background checks for guns, clearly motive isn't safety but discrimination. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 5, 2017

Sally. We don’t want to ban everyone from Muslim countries (there are only seven countries listed and Muslims live all over the world), and we already HAVE background checks for guns … this drama is ridiculous.

Always with the discrimination BS, and it IS BS.

We have background checks. Furthermore, immigration isn’t a right but firearm ownership is. https://t.co/nhbJTtZLi3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2017

And boom. So much boom that the boom stopped and then boomed even more loudly the second time.

FYI the constitution also bans discrimination based on religion. Or do you only believe that applies to some religions? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 5, 2017

If Sally really understood the Constitution she would know first of all that it needs to be capitalized. Not to mention the ban is not based on faith but location, so she’s really wrong here.

Embarrassing.

Not to mention she’s trying to imply that Dana is a bgot.

What does this line have to do with your false claim that we do not have background checks? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2017

Not a damn thing. Sally moved the goalposts as most progressives do when they’re losing an argument.

Also, Constituion does not apply to non citizens. Or all 8 billion peple in world will have right to settle in USA — Martin (@MartinS7504) June 5, 2017

Oh yeah, that tidbit too.

Sally is a Constitutional. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 5, 2017

HA!

Immigration is FAR from a right. Moreover, Trump doesn't need the Executive Order to bar National Security threats: https://t.co/HtjgsyDWGU — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 5, 2017

Exactly. BUT MUH DISCRIMINATION.

Sometimes you just cannot have civil discourse with someone who is a blind ideologue — Tess46 (@tess46) June 5, 2017

Nope. Some folks are just so wrapped up in their agenda they can’t see beyond it.

Bill of Rights seems to be a mystery to many. What is going on in our schools? — Molly Schliemann (@MollySchliemann) June 5, 2017

They’ve gone from educating to indoctrinating, which is why we need Betsy DeVos but that’s a different story.

@sallykohn There are background checks though? But I'll agree EVERYTHING is discrimination OBVIOUSLY. — akp. (@Palmerism) June 5, 2017

Because TRUUUUUUMP!

