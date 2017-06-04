It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Kathy Griffin.

And deservedly so.

There SHOULD be consequences for sharing imagery of yourself holding the bloodied, severed head of the leader of the free world.

Apparently though we’re to believe that Kathy is the real victim here, because she’s losing work; she even felt betrayed by Anderson Cooper. James Woods doesn’t seem to have much sympathy for her or any progressive these days:

They are eating each other, absolutely.

When an entire agenda is based around who can be the biggest victim that will always happen.

We especially like how he called them RATS.

She brought it on herself.

But she’s the real victim here, don’cha know?

Yeah, we don’t get it either.

