It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Kathy Griffin.

And deservedly so.

There SHOULD be consequences for sharing imagery of yourself holding the bloodied, severed head of the leader of the free world.

Apparently though we’re to believe that Kathy is the real victim here, because she’s losing work; she even felt betrayed by Anderson Cooper. James Woods doesn’t seem to have much sympathy for her or any progressive these days:

Kathy Griffin feels 'betrayed' by Anderson Cooper after firing // #Rats devouring each other.. https://t.co/47Z2JANLRi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 3, 2017

They are eating each other, absolutely.

When an entire agenda is based around who can be the biggest victim that will always happen.

We especially like how he called them RATS.

Sucks to be her. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) June 4, 2017

She brought it on herself.

Only a liberal could get away with bullying and threatening someone and then cry victim-hood when THEIR victim calls them on their shit. — Boss (@BossMan49601013) June 3, 2017

Kathy engineered her own demise. — alex b (@igotpaidfriday) June 3, 2017

But she’s the real victim here, don’cha know?

Yeah, we don’t get it either.

