One of the first things we did when Trump announced the U.S. would be withdrawing from the Paris Agreement was to check the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) account to see his or her take on the situation, because we KNEW it would be hilarious:
The President announced our withdraw from the Paris agreement. As of this tweet, no fish have been seen swimming thru downtown Miami
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2017
What’s even MORE hilarious is the meltdown this tweet caused the Left; granted, this account freaks them out A LOT but hitting them right in their climate change was just too much for them to bear:
Knew this was going to hurt some butts pic.twitter.com/PxqjeNz1hO
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2017
*snort*
Never fails. And yes, we knew it would hurt some butts as well …
Also, we throw old people off cliffs pic.twitter.com/5m81YmvNx4
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2017
And don’t forget we kick puppies and starve orphans.
"Potential Democratic Candidate for Congress"
This won't help pic.twitter.com/WUMX0orzcm
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2017
Even before he announced they were freaking out:
Same people that say a penis doesn't necessary mean male pic.twitter.com/9Uwh8xRdgw
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2017
Amateurs.
