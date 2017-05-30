The Hill quoted Chelsea Clinton this morning AGAIN and while we’re used to the media smooching up to Hillary’s daughter, this one has us rolling our eyes more than ever.

She has a responsibility to keep blathering on about stupid things?

Chelsea Clinton: "We all have a responsibility to not stay silent now" https://t.co/Ox1XVexeCi pic.twitter.com/U9GMKoBUce — The Hill (@thehill) May 30, 2017

No no no, Chelsea … you can shut up. It’s totally cool.

Seriously. We don’t need more tweets on menstrual awareness day or how climate change causes diabetes; we’re all stocked up on batsh*t crazy, but thanks.

At this point all we can really do is laugh as well.

@thehill And I agree with the majority of Americans. No more Bushes, no more Clintons. Most of all Chelsea — Brad r Lockman (@brad_lockman) May 30, 2017

@thehill …'now'?

So, there's a time when it's OK to 'stay silent' then?

(I'm just going to assume the answer is; "Yes, for the last 8 years".) — Politically agnostic (@joeleyare) May 30, 2017

Silence was bliss.

@thehill Sure you can. You're an irrelevant bore. — TANSTAAFL (@TANSTAAFL24) May 30, 2017

Word.

@thehill "We hve a responsibilty 2 not stay silent"says @ChelseaClinton-LAUGHABLE!-Outspoken now aftr harmful shady deals that recked lives worldwide — Lovetta Thomson (@LovetThomson) May 30, 2017

@thehill She's doing a great job ensuring Mr Trump will be in office for a second term. — The One Hand (@Diffingers) May 30, 2017

We keep telling the Democrats that, but they don’t listen.

@thehill No please, keep talking, there are still seats republicans don't have bwahahaha — John Hailey (@jmanonbass) May 30, 2017

Heh.

Dear Media,

Stop trying to make Chelsea Clinton happen. She’s not happening. And the more you try and make her happen, the more we’ll just mock you both. So a little advice, knock it off.

Sincerely,

America

Related:

What fresh Hell is THIS?! Chelsea Clinton tweets about ‘World Menstrual Hygiene Day’, gagging ensues https://t.co/4G7zwXw0wS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 29, 2017