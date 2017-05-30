The Hill quoted Chelsea Clinton this morning AGAIN and while we’re used to the media smooching up to Hillary’s daughter, this one has us rolling our eyes more than ever.

She has a responsibility to keep blathering on about stupid things?

No no no, Chelsea … you can shut up. It’s totally cool.

Seriously. We don’t need more tweets on menstrual awareness day or how climate change causes diabetes; we’re all stocked up on batsh*t crazy, but thanks.

At this point all we can really do is laugh as well.

Silence was bliss.

Word.

We keep telling the Democrats that, but they don’t listen.

Heh.

Dear Media,

Stop trying to make Chelsea Clinton happen. She’s not happening. And the more you try and make her happen, the more we’ll just mock you both. So a little advice, knock it off.

Sincerely,

America

