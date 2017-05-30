Poor, sad, angry, ugly-pantsuit-wearing, will-never-be-president Hillary Clinton … she just keeps steppin’ in it.

From The Washington Examiner:

“You know, these guys on the other side are not just interested in my losing, they want to keep coming after me,” Clinton said. “I mean, think about that for a minute. What are they so afraid of? Me, to some extent. Because I don’t die, despite their best efforts. But what [really drives them] is what I represent.”

Sorry, the editor of this piece had to take a break to regain her composure from so much LAUGHING.

No one is scared of you, Gram-Gram. Not even a little.

Ba-dum-bum.

Dude, we’re starting to wonder.

Maybe she needed a nap.

We’re not sure that it’s GOOD comedy, but it is hilarious.

