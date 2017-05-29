Tom Perez says a LOT of stupid stuff, but this tweet about Republicans ‘blindly’ passing anything just bit ol’ Nancy Pelosi right in her backside …

It’s seriously like Democrats have ZERO ability to remember their own past.

Blindly passing this bill was irresponsible. Now, it’s clear that the GOP's decision was downright dangerous. https://t.co/a9ZWsimQsj — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) May 28, 2017

Nancy “We have to pass it so you know what’s in it” Pelosi will forever haunt the Left.

Ain’t it grand?

You know what’s even grander? Watching Democrats scold Perez for being a dillhole.

*POPCORN*

@TomPerez This bill sucks but youd better be careful about throwing around condemnations of a blind pass. Please #DNC GET IT TOGETHER — Bridget (@tufchik) May 28, 2017

Yeah DNC, get it together.

HA!

@TomPerez Where are the anti-AHCA ads? — linda green (@linda_green88) May 28, 2017

Sorry, Perez is too busy writing tweets that Conservatives can turn around and use to nuke Nancy Pelosi.

@TomPerez Time for the Dems congress to come out and call "treason" "un American" "emoluments" in the press. Call for press conference. Man up — patricia fox (@PatriciaFox75) May 28, 2017

She does realize she’s talking about Democrats, right?

Man up. Psh.

@TomPerez Tom, buddy, it's time to start coming up with plans to help instead of just anti Trump. A third party movement will come in & take over! — Betty SnowBird (@2Much4FB) May 29, 2017

Buddy. We love it.

Almost as much as we’d love a third party to come in and put the final nail in the Democrat’s coffin.

