After Greg Gianforte WON in Montana last night, Sean Spicer’s parody account (@sean_spicier) took full advantage of how reactive and emotional the Left can be by tweeting about how Gianforte will fit in and Trump body slamming people.

Not sure if he/she/it (we don’t know) knew how violent the Left would get over the tweets though …

Can’t help but notice this person admits they’re an ‘Armchair Warrior,’ but you never know with these Resistance types. Those glitter glue sticks can be DEADLY.

How rude.

And speaking of body slamming:

DUDE RIGHT?! That would be a sweet gig.

Shhh, they’re on a roll.

And wow, violent much?

They’re such emotional creatures. Heh.

