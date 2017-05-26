After Greg Gianforte WON in Montana last night, Sean Spicer’s parody account (@sean_spicier) took full advantage of how reactive and emotional the Left can be by tweeting about how Gianforte will fit in and Trump body slamming people.

Looking forward to seeing how Gianforte fits in with the House Ass-Kicking Caucus — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 26, 2017

Not sure if he/she/it (we don’t know) knew how violent the Left would get over the tweets though …

Can’t help but notice this person admits they’re an ‘Armchair Warrior,’ but you never know with these Resistance types. Those glitter glue sticks can be DEADLY.

How rude.

And speaking of body slamming:

When the President returns from overseas, he'll kickoff his 2020 re-election campaign by body slamming 2 reporters into the Reflecting Pool — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 26, 2017

Night janitor at a grocery store. Free cookies! pic.twitter.com/S6qKjE4cyt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 26, 2017

DUDE RIGHT?! That would be a sweet gig.

What do I care? pic.twitter.com/v6INaIqv0y — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 26, 2017

Shhh, they’re on a roll.

And wow, violent much?

Something's definitely hilarious here pic.twitter.com/iyu3I3VfwA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 26, 2017

They’re such emotional creatures. Heh.

