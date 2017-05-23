As Twitchy reported, David Frum couldn’t wait for the bodies of the victims of the Manchester bombing to cool before her was making political statements and doing his damndest to slam Trump.

WTF?

Dana Loesch seems to have had the same reaction as we did:

Ouch, we felt that burn way over here, David.

We hope it leaves a mark.

They don’t want their ‘Trump hate momentum’ to stop so Frum used a terror attack that killed young children as a hot take about intel.

Classy.

And sadly typical.

