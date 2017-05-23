As Twitchy reported, David Frum couldn’t wait for the bodies of the victims of the Manchester bombing to cool before her was making political statements and doing his damndest to slam Trump.

As we mourn Manchester, remember: for a moment of ignorant boasting, the president betrayed one of the West’s best sources inside ISIS. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 23, 2017

WTF?

Dana Loesch seems to have had the same reaction as we did:

What is wrong with people? How were you raised to think this sort of hot take was appropriate at this time? https://t.co/QzQYCUAdvj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 23, 2017

Ouch, we felt that burn way over here, David.

We hope it leaves a mark.

@DLoesch @timtrivett I'm afraid they can't grow beyond their hatred of Trump. It's all-consuming. — Demosthenes (@Demosthenes322B) May 23, 2017

They don’t want their ‘Trump hate momentum’ to stop so Frum used a terror attack that killed young children as a hot take about intel.

Classy.

And sadly typical.

