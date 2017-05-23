Okay everyone, Democratic candidate and feminist Brianna Wu has solved the case – she knows why a monster blew himself up and killed a bunch of innocent young people (children) at an Ariana Grande concert.

And it wasn’t because of terrorism.

When a man straps on a bomb of nails, goes to woman's concert to kill an audience of women and girls – IT'S A SAFE BET SEXISM IS INVOLVED. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) May 23, 2017

Let Brianna run for Congress they said.

It’ll be fun they said.

Frankly, if you want to pretend that violence is not about the hatred of women? I think you've got some issues you need to work out. PRONTO. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) May 23, 2017

WAT?

@Spacekatgal This is why your campaign will fail. — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) May 23, 2017

Man, let’s hope so.

@Spacekatgal Stop being ridiculous. Just stop. — Jason Grose (@jgrose23) May 23, 2017

That’s all Brianna knows … ridiculous.

RIGHT?!

@Spacekatgal Are you for real …… trying telling that to the families that have lost male members in this attack, stop making it something it's NOT — Haron Kagon (@Lngway2neverlnd) May 23, 2017

Sadly all too believable with third wave feminism.

Stupid is as stupid does, and all that?

That’s Brianna.

@Spacekatgal Do you get anyone to proofread your tweets before you hit send? because you SHOULD! you'd sound like less of a REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEtard. — Aracore (@_Aracore_) May 23, 2017

Now what fun would that be?

@Spacekatgal Pandering at it's finest. But, it's a safe bet an Islamic Extremist was involved. — Larry Hale (@ljshale2) May 23, 2017

Pretty sure Brianna has the ‘crazy cat lady’ demographic all wrapped up.