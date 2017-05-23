Okay everyone, Democratic candidate and feminist Brianna Wu has solved the case – she knows why a monster blew himself up and killed a bunch of innocent young people (children) at an Ariana Grande concert.
And it wasn’t because of terrorism.
When a man straps on a bomb of nails, goes to woman's concert to kill an audience of women and girls – IT'S A SAFE BET SEXISM IS INVOLVED.
— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) May 23, 2017
Let Brianna run for Congress they said.
It’ll be fun they said.
Frankly, if you want to pretend that violence is not about the hatred of women? I think you've got some issues you need to work out. PRONTO.
— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) May 23, 2017
WAT?
@Spacekatgal This is why your campaign will fail.
— Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) May 23, 2017
Man, let’s hope so.
@Spacekatgal Stop being ridiculous. Just stop.
— Jason Grose (@jgrose23) May 23, 2017
That’s all Brianna knows … ridiculous.
@Spacekatgal pic.twitter.com/gywmadKlGm
— My name is Martin (@Jon_Solace) May 23, 2017
RIGHT?!
@Spacekatgal Are you for real …… trying telling that to the families that have lost male members in this attack, stop making it something it's NOT
— Haron Kagon (@Lngway2neverlnd) May 23, 2017
@Spacekatgal Wow. Turning this into sexism. Unbelievable.
— Ukguy (@ukguy4) May 23, 2017
Sadly all too believable with third wave feminism.
Stupid is as stupid does, and all that?
That’s Brianna.
@Spacekatgal Do you get anyone to proofread your tweets before you hit send? because you SHOULD! you'd sound like less of a REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEtard.
— Aracore (@_Aracore_) May 23, 2017
Now what fun would that be?
@Spacekatgal Pandering at it's finest. But, it's a safe bet an Islamic Extremist was involved.
— Larry Hale (@ljshale2) May 23, 2017
Pretty sure Brianna has the ‘crazy cat lady’ demographic all wrapped up.