Iowa defunded Planned Parenthood.

Can we get an amen?!

And in defunding them at the state level, Planned Parenthood will close four death-mills in the state.

Iowa “defunds” Planned Parenthood, causing four clinics serving thousands of patients to close: https://t.co/6B8eUHxl77 pic.twitter.com/QW4OamfsJU — Slate (@Slate) May 19, 2017

Think of the thousands of patients who will now LIVE thanks to these butcheries going down.

Serving thousands of patients – hey, at least they didn’t call it healthcare …

Thousands of women in Iowa lose access to healthcare because of a continued assault on reproductive rights https://t.co/gT4TrJqO7s — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 19, 2017

Unlike Chelsea “My mom wears ugly pantsuits” Clinton who couldn’t wait to play the world’s tiniest violin for these ghouls.

And what the Hell are reproductive rights?

You’d think by now she’d realize these silly talking points didn’t work for her mom and they certainly don’t work for her.

Oh yeah, and reality:

@ChelseaClinton Lets see… Iowa has 213 other clinics. Oh good we are all set, Chelsea! Thanks for the sincere concern. All set here. pic.twitter.com/r8wbljPjZI — The Pixeled Patriot (@PixeledPatriot) May 19, 2017

The only “care” they may have to go without is killing the unborn, and let’s be honest, that’s not really care.

Less than 2% of cancer screenings & breast exams

Less than 1% of pap smears

0% of mammograms

34% of abortions

#NewPlannedParenthoodSlogan — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 19, 2017

Of course they didn’t but being honest and saying this makes it more difficult to kill unborn babies isn’t a great talking point.

Pretending the GOP is trying to take actual care away from women is far more “powerful.”

Unless you have a brain in your head and know they’re full of shiznit.

