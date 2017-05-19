Once again, Stephen King reminds us that he should just stick to writing fiction, politics is clearly beyond him. And whether or not you’re a Trump supporter, to pretend that he alone is responsible for the chaos this country has become is DOPEY at best.

It’s a little like Stephen is playing favorites with children, and blaming one child for the bad behavior of both. Many on the right have accepted that Trump brings some of this on himself, but the media has done their fair share as well.

Even someone who clearly does not support Trump can see this.

Which makes us think Stephen is deliberately being obtuse … at least we hope he’s not this dense.

Facts.

That’s cute.

The media wouldn’t know a verified fact if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces and started to wiggle.

