Once again, Stephen King reminds us that he should just stick to writing fiction, politics is clearly beyond him. And whether or not you’re a Trump supporter, to pretend that he alone is responsible for the chaos this country has become is DOPEY at best.

Remind your friends who support Trump that the press only reports the news. Donald Trump is doing this to himself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2017

It’s a little like Stephen is playing favorites with children, and blaming one child for the bad behavior of both. Many on the right have accepted that Trump brings some of this on himself, but the media has done their fair share as well.

@StephenKing @KermodeMovie Whilst Trump does take prickdom to new heights the idea that the press are transparent is your best fiction yet. — TheAndiOshow (@andiosho) May 18, 2017

Even someone who clearly does not support Trump can see this.

Which makes us think Stephen is deliberately being obtuse … at least we hope he’s not this dense.

@StephenKing While I agree Trump can be his own worst enemy, remind your friends that "news" from the press is not necessarily "verified facts". — Jacque Benson (@RealWomenVoters) May 18, 2017

Facts.

That’s cute.

The media wouldn’t know a verified fact if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces and started to wiggle.

