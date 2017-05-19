So much goodness on Sean Spicer’s parody account’s timeline today (@sean_spicier), it’s hard to find just one thing to write about honestly, BUT somehow we managed to get all of this hilarity into one headline, and one story.

Although to be honest the idea of Hillary in a bathing suit had us running for our own safe space but hey … risk of the trade.

Plus this editor can never pass up a chance to make a Weiner joke.

OUR EYES.

Sweet baby corn we thought that was scary the FIRST time we read it but now writing about it – horrific.

And of course this tweet fooled a few Lefties (who still don’t look for that blue checkmark, derp!)

DUDE WENT FULL CAPS LOCK, HE MUST BE SERIOUS.

Yeah, and he’s a CPA so you better listen up, parody guy (or gal).

The irony of this tweet.

K.

Another tweet that seemed to get their attention today was about France and how broads are always late.

*snort*

Poor Mike.

And nope.

Bahahaha!

