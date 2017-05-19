So much goodness on Sean Spicer’s parody account’s timeline today (@sean_spicier), it’s hard to find just one thing to write about honestly, BUT somehow we managed to get all of this hilarity into one headline, and one story.

Although to be honest the idea of Hillary in a bathing suit had us running for our own safe space but hey … risk of the trade.

Plus this editor can never pass up a chance to make a Weiner joke.

Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to transferring obscene material. On top of sexting a minor, he also sent pics of Hillary in a bathing suit — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 19, 2017

OUR EYES.

Sweet baby corn we thought that was scary the FIRST time we read it but now writing about it – horrific.

And of course this tweet fooled a few Lefties (who still don’t look for that blue checkmark, derp!)

@sean_spicier I CANT BELIEVE OUR TAX DOLLARS PAY FOR THIS CRAP YOU AND YOUR SHITLORD BOSS SHOULD BE TERMINATED PRONTO BUDDY OMG IM LITERALLY DYING NOW GAH — Robert (@RobertMordica) May 19, 2017

DUDE WENT FULL CAPS LOCK, HE MUST BE SERIOUS.

Way ahead of you! pic.twitter.com/FWC8wTd8wp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 19, 2017

Yeah, and he’s a CPA so you better listen up, parody guy (or gal).

@sean_spicier @teledude54 Not really a joking matter. How about you guys get your shit together? — WhoisJohnGalt? (@afron110) May 19, 2017

The irony of this tweet.

@sean_spicier Will POTUS be commenting on Weiner ? Or are his small hands to busy playing with Twitter this morning ? @NotaBubble — G Hawkins (@FilmProfessor9) May 19, 2017

K.

Another tweet that seemed to get their attention today was about France and how broads are always late.

France's new President appointed women to half his cabinet positions, ensuring every cabinet meeting will start at least 45 minutes late — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 19, 2017

*snort*

So neither tweet gave it away, huh? pic.twitter.com/WPbe8skafx — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 19, 2017

Poor Mike.

And nope.

Ok, fine. I'm sorry. Maybe just 30 minutes late. pic.twitter.com/6jR3aemjXx — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 19, 2017

Bahahaha!

Related:

Peak ‘journalism’? MAD Mag notices something familiar about Time Mag’s WH cover https://t.co/zLKvhe4umP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 19, 2017