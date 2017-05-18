And just like clockwork, with the passing of Roger Ailes come the grossly inappropriate and vile tweets from the Left. They just keep reminding us who the real party of hate is, don’t they.

Charles “I’m a Total Feminist” Clymer could barely wait for the body to cool before he was tweeting about Ailes:

Roger Ailes was a disgusting and hateful human being. Anything said more positive than that is just sugar trying to make shit taste good. — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) May 18, 2017

Imagine if people were speaking this way about a prominent Democrat who passed away? Democrats in Congress would be calling for an amendment to the Constitution to stop hate speech.

But since it’s a prominent Republican hey … fair game.

@cmclymer I just called you in glee to share the news! — Stephanie Levy (@stephanie_levy) May 18, 2017

Classy.

Here’s the thing, even if Ailes may not have been the best person, the man just died. Perhaps if they can’t say anything nice they should just shut up and say nothing.

Then again, it is the Left we’re talking about here.

@stephanie_levy @cmclymer Disgusting liberals – cheering the news of a death. How low can libs get? — The Truth (@cooltimmy8) May 18, 2017

Pretty damn low.

Sweetie, if Roger Ailes wanted nice things said in death, he shouldn't been a racist fuckwad who sexually-harassed women all his life. https://t.co/YGyE0Ib2Gm — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) May 18, 2017

Anyone see the irony of Charles calling someone sweetie and then talking about women being sexually-harassed?

Please note this editor managed NOT to make a joke about Bill Clinton here … oh wait, whoops.

@cmclymer Seriously. Mr. Ailes, don't let the gates of Hell hit you in the ass on your way out. — Melissa Case (@startabuzz) May 18, 2017

Ever tolerant and respectful, right?

@cmclymer Ooh!!!! We can get NASTY and we will make them pay for the treatment of PBO AND HRC. — SteveTheCat (@TheSteveTheCat) May 18, 2017

You “can” get nasty? Read this thread … you are nasty.

