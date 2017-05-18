Kimberly Guilfoyle sent a lovely tweet in memory of Roger Ailes, she also sent prayers to his family.

Because this is what you’re supposed to do when someone you know and worked with passes away, even if you have disagreed with one another in life.

RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) May 18, 2017

Guilfoyle is a class act and she knows Ailes’ family is hurting right now and could very well be reading far too many of the ugly tweets and blogs out there about his passing.

Feminists on the other hand have never been a class act and attacked Guilfoyle for her tweet because HOW DARE she send prayers to a dead man’s family.

@kimguilfoyle @FoxNews #RogerAiles used his power and his wealth to abuse women and humiliate them at work. Sending those victims love and prayers today. — MOLLY SCHIOT (@MOLLYSCHIOT) May 18, 2017

Passive aggressive hate it still hate.

Keepin’ it classy.

@kimguilfoyle @FoxNews Did he pick out that tarty dress you're wearing in you profile pic? — Jean Reece (@Downeygirl2) May 18, 2017

Nothing says ‘girl power’ like shaming the way a woman dresses, right feminists?

So damn predictable.

