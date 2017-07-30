Russian President Vladimir Putin is telling the United States to cut its diplomatic staff in the nation by 755 people as a result of recently-passed Congressional legislation that stiffens the sanctions against his country.

The new sanctions bill has been passed by Congress, and the Trump administration has indicated that it will sign it. According to Interfax News Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the U.S. of taking an “absolutely unprovoked step” toward the worsening of relations. He also was quoted as saying, “I decided it is time for us to show:  We do not intend to leave U.S. actions unanswered.”

