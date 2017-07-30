Russian President Vladimir Putin is telling the United States to cut its diplomatic staff in the nation by 755 people as a result of recently-passed Congressional legislation that stiffens the sanctions against his country.

BREAKING: Russian President Putin says U.S. embassy in Moscow will have to cut staff by 755 because of new US sanctions against Russia. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2017

This is a very, very big number: Russian President Putin Says US Diplomatic Missions In Russia Will Be Cut By 755 People — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 30, 2017

Breaking News: Putin expels 755 diplomats in response to US sanctions https://t.co/42rIIMs6S6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2017

This is a very, very big number: Russian President Putin Says US Diplomatic Missions In Russia Will Be Cut By 755 People — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 30, 2017

The new sanctions bill has been passed by Congress, and the Trump administration has indicated that it will sign it. According to Interfax News Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the U.S. of taking an “absolutely unprovoked step” toward the worsening of relations. He also was quoted as saying, “I decided it is time for us to show: We do not intend to leave U.S. actions unanswered.”