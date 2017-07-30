United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says she is “done talking” about the deteriorating situation in North Korea. She points to three nations, China, Japan and South Korea, that must increase pressure on the North to diffuse the situation.

Done talking about NKorea.China is aware they must act.Japan & SKorea must inc pressure.Not only a US problem.It will req an intl solution. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 30, 2017

This comes after the commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces warned Saturday night that the U.S. and its allies are prepared to use “rapid, lethal and overwhelming force” against North Korea if necessary. Also on Saturday, President Trump blasted China for doing “nothing” about the rogue nation.

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

…they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Yet, some point out that it is Haley’s job to talk about delicate diplomatic situations.

Sweetie, you're a UN ambassador. You're never done talking about N. Korea and China. #NikkiHaley https://t.co/rpx0S9AtRJ — Darwin Brandis (@DarwinBrandis) July 30, 2017

Uh you cannot be done talking about this. That's not how your job works. https://t.co/ib8X7cjiAd — rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) July 30, 2017

I was under the impression that you're a diplomat. Diplomats work themselves to the bone to engage in diplomacy. Perhaps I was mistaken. https://t.co/FrXmFZVTTC — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 30, 2017

Not very good diplomacy. when you're the ambassador that IS YOUR JOB. Talking to everyone involved and working on a solution besides nuclear https://t.co/FNMs6Hqo13 — AnimalMars (@marswalker3000) July 30, 2017

And perhaps we’ve been here before.

This is the 3rd or 4th time the Trump admin has declared era of "strategic patience" over. Hasn't changed anything. https://t.co/Ma9umMYZKZ — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 30, 2017

Tillerson statement from April 4: "The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment." https://t.co/fqJkxwMUEf — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) July 30, 2017

The Trump administration keeps saying it is done talking about DPRK and the situation keeps worsening. It's almost like there's a pattern… https://t.co/B4e4PXEQQx — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 30, 2017

