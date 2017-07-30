United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says she is “done talking” about the deteriorating situation in North Korea. She points to three nations, China, Japan and South Korea, that must increase pressure on the North to diffuse the situation.

This comes after the commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces warned Saturday night that the U.S. and its allies are prepared to use “rapid, lethal and overwhelming force” against North Korea if necessary. Also on Saturday, President Trump blasted China for doing “nothing” about the rogue nation.

Yet, some point out that it is Haley’s job to talk about delicate diplomatic situations.

And perhaps we’ve been here before.

