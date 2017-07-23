Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sought to set CNN anchor Jake Tapper straight about the fact that lying to Congress is a crime, whether the testimony is under oath or not.
Tell jake tapper at CNN it's a crime to lie to congress whether trump jr is under oath or not. Pretty std way to conduct on record intrvu
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 23, 2017
Dear Sen. Grassley, we are talking about CNN.
Sunday morning on “State of the Union,” Tapper gave Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) the opportunity to criticize Grassley for allowing Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort to testify without being under oath.
.@SenFranken on Trump, Jr., and Manafort's interview with Judiciary Cmte: "they need to be under oath." #CNNsotuhttps://t.co/ElCV4BLdfF
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 23, 2017
Tapper used Grassley’s tweet to confirm CNN’s reporting but did not acknowledge Grassley’s criticism.
Confirms CNN reporting that Manafort and Trump Jr will not be under oath when they testify behind closed doors https://t.co/dyrySJGTCY
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 23, 2017