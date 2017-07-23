Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sought to set CNN anchor Jake Tapper straight about the fact that lying to Congress is a crime, whether the testimony is under oath or not.

Dear Sen. Grassley, we are talking about CNN.

Sunday morning on “State of the Union,” Tapper gave Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) the opportunity to criticize Grassley for allowing Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort to testify without being under oath.

Tapper used Grassley’s tweet to confirm CNN’s reporting but did not acknowledge Grassley’s criticism.

