Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sought to set CNN anchor Jake Tapper straight about the fact that lying to Congress is a crime, whether the testimony is under oath or not.

Tell jake tapper at CNN it's a crime to lie to congress whether trump jr is under oath or not. Pretty std way to conduct on record intrvu — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 23, 2017

Dear Sen. Grassley, we are talking about CNN.

Sunday morning on “State of the Union,” Tapper gave Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) the opportunity to criticize Grassley for allowing Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort to testify without being under oath.

.@SenFranken on Trump, Jr., and Manafort's interview with Judiciary Cmte: "they need to be under oath." #CNNsotuhttps://t.co/ElCV4BLdfF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 23, 2017

Tapper used Grassley’s tweet to confirm CNN’s reporting but did not acknowledge Grassley’s criticism.