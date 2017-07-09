Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) went to Iowa this past weekend, but his purpose wasn’t to start opening campaign offices for a future presidential run. He was driving Uber and wearing Iowa Hawkeyes gear.

Why, you ask?

His bet was over the Iowa/Nebraska football game, in which the Iowa Hawkeyes beat his Nebraska Cornhuskers 40-10 this past November.

Trending

So Sasse took to the road. Here is some of his commentary during his time as an Uber driver.

When told he doesn’t look good in yellow…

This is not Sasse’s first experience with driving Uber as a sitting U.S. senator.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben SasseiowaIowa Hawkeyesnebraska cornhuskersUber