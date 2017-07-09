Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) went to Iowa this past weekend, but his purpose wasn’t to start opening campaign offices for a future presidential run. He was driving Uber and wearing Iowa Hawkeyes gear.

If you're in Des Moines, Iowa call an @Uber. There is a chance a Nebraska senator (@BenSasse) will pick you up in Hawkeyes gear. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/fU9RpL4LqW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2017

I really admire the Hawkeyes gear that @BenSasse is sporting tonight as he drives @Uber for the fine citizens of Iowa pic.twitter.com/70YWZhtqRC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2017

Why, you ask?

i lost a bet — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

His bet was over the Iowa/Nebraska football game, in which the Iowa Hawkeyes beat his Nebraska Cornhuskers 40-10 this past November.

Nebraska Senator @BenSasse is getting behind the wheel in Iowa after losing a pretty major college football bet. https://t.co/Nj15o2SYUV — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 8, 2017

So Sasse took to the road. Here is some of his commentary during his time as an Uber driver.

"My husband just wears underwear."

–weirdest shout-out from a woman in the backseat of my uber tonight — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

lots of riders chanted "40-10" at me. It hurt https://t.co/w3Ahn0lePg — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

When told he doesn’t look good in yellow…

literally no one does https://t.co/VYkoL3HTMa — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

I've been playing the husker fightsong for every rider. (They love it.) https://t.co/UngEdohiLg — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

No wrecks, no moving violations, and limited shouting so far…. https://t.co/PN89eFz020 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

to be clear: I am not dressed as an avenger tonight https://t.co/55XcX47YI0 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

far more discussions of weight gain than usual https://t.co/2IRiihx3Aa — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

turns out the two young moms I just dropped off are hilarious…& their ideas for how to toughen up America should probably not be repeated https://t.co/KXV78CcwyI — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

my uber has air conditioning https://t.co/wgwwSUsDxN — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

These kids made me carry them through downtown Des Moines…#UberShouldersEdition pic.twitter.com/bQtIJ5z1wX — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

This is not Sasse’s first experience with driving Uber as a sitting U.S. senator.