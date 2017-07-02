Former Obama administration spokesman Tommy Vietor decided to join the chorus of outrage over President Trump’s WWE bodyslam tweet video of CNN. His attempt was to invoke the idea of how wrong it was for Bill Clinton to be called unpresidential for playing a saxophone on television.

But that backfired. Bigly.

The Clinton years are such a wonderful example of what a presidency can be, especially that impeachment part.

Tags: Barack Obamabill clintonCNNDonald TrumpTommy Vietor