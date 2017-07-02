Former Obama administration spokesman Tommy Vietor decided to join the chorus of outrage over President Trump’s WWE bodyslam tweet video of CNN. His attempt was to invoke the idea of how wrong it was for Bill Clinton to be called unpresidential for playing a saxophone on television.

There was a time when Bill Clinton was called unpresidential for playing the saxophone on TV. https://t.co/CzljzbxrKH — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 2, 2017

But that backfired. Bigly.

No, son. He did that as he began running and no one called it unpresidential. It was the oral sex in the Ival Office that offended people. https://t.co/daoZWW9IXf — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 2, 2017

You spelled "cigar," "intern," and "Oval Office" wrong. https://t.co/g5qzYGRgq0 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 2, 2017

That was before we found out he did far worse. https://t.co/BjCjymD2WR — Veronica 🇺🇸 (@PotluckPolitico) July 2, 2017

Bill Clinton let an intern-…. ah, whatever. https://t.co/hzmvPs7hii — ego, living planet (@omnigallagher) July 2, 2017

He was called unpresidential for playing the organ with a cigar in the Oval Office with an intern. https://t.co/rp2VGbzTpm — Sports Radio (@NycBostonRadio) July 2, 2017

The Clinton years are such a wonderful example of what a presidency can be, especially that impeachment part.

