Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, was a guest on various television networks Sunday morning. In addressing the recent Washington Post report that the president is under investigation, Sekulow repeated a consistent theme on each program: “The president is not under investigation.”

.@JaySekulow says "the president is not under investigation," POTUS tweet "was in response to Washington Post" story #SOTU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 18, 2017

Trump atty Jay Sekulow asserted on MTP this morn that "the president is not under investigation by the special counsel," in spite of reports — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 18, 2017

The president is not and has not been under investigation. –@JaySekulow exchange on Face the Nation this morning. https://t.co/CRwYQ5zFFK pic.twitter.com/eT3UYLpKCm — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 18, 2017

.@JaySekulow on if Mueller has notified Trump that he is under investigation: @POTUS hasn't been notified by anyone that he is. — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) June 18, 2017

Here is video of Sekulow’s appearance with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

Many immediately pointed out that the denial by Sekulow seems to run contrary to a tweet by the president on Friday.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

And here is Sekulow addressing the tweet with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Tapper: "The president said 'I am under investigation,' even though he ISN'T under investigation?" Sekulow says… https://t.co/zYgRXGQlL5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 18, 2017

And he said this to NBC.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow: “I think you’re reading more into the tweet than what’s there.” #MTP https://t.co/GiudMGEWy0 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 18, 2017

Is Trump under investigation? No one seems to know, but we are likely to have another week of “sourced” media reports, tweets from the president and posturing by every elected official who can find a microphone.