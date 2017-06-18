Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, was a guest on various television networks Sunday morning. In addressing the recent Washington Post report that the president is under investigation, Sekulow repeated a consistent theme on each program:  “The president is not under investigation.”

Trending

Here is video of Sekulow’s appearance with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

Many immediately pointed out that the denial by Sekulow seems to run contrary to a tweet by the president on Friday.

And here is Sekulow addressing the tweet with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

And he said this to NBC.

Is Trump under investigation? No one seems to know, but we are likely to have another week of “sourced” media reports, tweets from the president and posturing by every elected official who can find a microphone.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris WallaceCNNDonald TrumpFBIfox newsjake tapperJay SekulowMeet the Press