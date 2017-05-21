When asked why President Donald Trump deviated from the term “Islamist” and instead used the phrase “Islamic terror” in his speech on terrorism, the White House said the president was “exhausted.”

This, of course, sparked reminders about “low energy Jeb” and Hillary’s “stamina,” which were both attacks employed by then candidate Trump on his opponents.

How soon will a White House staffer hear from Trump on this?

