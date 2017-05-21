When asked why President Donald Trump deviated from the term “Islamist” and instead used the phrase “Islamic terror” in his speech on terrorism, the White House said the president was “exhausted.”

At a briefing with reporters a WH official said POTUS is "exhausted." https://t.co/0ll7Y4U1nt — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2017

This, of course, sparked reminders about “low energy Jeb” and Hillary’s “stamina,” which were both attacks employed by then candidate Trump on his opponents.

One of Trump's favorite knocks on HRC in 2016? She lacked the "strength and stamina" to be president… https://t.co/LDPF7CeugF — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) May 21, 2017

Day two. Seven to go. "I won't talk about Jeb Bush. I will not say he's low energy. I will not say it." https://t.co/VCzEvS501l — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) May 21, 2017

He'll dig reading that someone on his staff said that https://t.co/KdazTXst1b — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 21, 2017

How soon will a White House staffer hear from Trump on this?