WHOOPS!

And this is why punching Nazis, or anyone, is bad:

This is why punching people is wrong. This behavior actually breeds fear and calls for more "law and order" https://t.co/24vOhedUsw

Remember "punch a nazi" and how it was going to be so cool.

THIS is what we were talking about. https://t.co/hhwhnZLxgs

— Tom Steele (@tsteele93) August 24, 2017