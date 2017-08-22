So this joke was making the rounds yesterday after President Trump briefly looked at the eclipse without his glasses on:
Per sources: Ivanka/Jared among those pushing Trump to keep protective glasses on during eclipse Monday, "disappointed" that he did not…
— Benjamin Landy (@Ben_Landy) August 21, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz then fact-checked it, but still thought it was funny:
Not true, but funny! https://t.co/xdgfYSNZRL
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2017
He’s right, but…
Oh snap https://t.co/iUsxbWjRIu
— Celeste Katz (@CelesteKatzNYC) August 22, 2017
As for Sen. Cruz, he did wear his protective eyewear at all times:
.@TedCruz at #Eclipse2017 viewing in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/Dex6KuMnvO
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) August 21, 2017
Watching the eclipse with @SAChamber Amazing! pic.twitter.com/9Yx8PjMCfd
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2017
And he posted these images of his kids doing eclipse science:
Catherine: if 1 eclipse is cool…then 11 eclipses at the same time are even cooler! pic.twitter.com/RDB3UCWM8k
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2017
Caroline & Catherine (and Snowflake), watching the eclipse with pinhole projectors. I did the same in 1979. #SoCool pic.twitter.com/hqF06dB7Tp
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2017
