What the hell is happening?

Hmmm. The DNC is going after Trump for his "empty promises on border wall." pic.twitter.com/mWGaiVkEkO — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 22, 2017

No wonder Dems can’t win any elections:

If this is part of the plan to woo back working class voters, I don't think the Democrats are doing it quite right. https://t.co/oKNMeWTwZd — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 22, 2017

This is so goddamn funny https://t.co/scf5wL7u4q — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2017

Real Talk: That's the smartest thing the Democrats have done since January. Much more productive than screaming "RUSSIA!!" https://t.co/F8Q3SrIVQ6 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 22, 2017

And it’s not just conservative voices wondering what’s going on.

Tara Golshan, Vox:

Just texted a Dem campaign source on why Democrats are going after Trump for this and got the response "Wrong number who dis" https://t.co/2r222txTCM — Tara Golshan (@t_golshan) August 22, 2017

Comms director for Mayor Bill de Blasio:

if your strategy requires you to twist yourself into this big of a pretzel, it might be time for a better strategy. https://t.co/m3iMi5TbfD — mike casca (@cascamike) August 22, 2017

Lily Herman, Teen Vogue:

I can't even find the right "deadpan to camera" face for this. https://t.co/FaIKqwqdzC — Lily Herman (@lkherman) August 22, 2017

Libby Watson, Splinter News:

Matt Pearce, L.A. Times:

what

are

they

doing https://t.co/rCVESLZr19 — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 22, 2017

Alex Burns, NYT:

2018 Dem message: the food is terrible, and such small portionshttps://t.co/pnu6Sla38p — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) August 22, 2017

Adam Johnson, AlterNet:

"Trump is incompetent at being a full-blown fascist" is not a morally compelling argument imo https://t.co/ZAKrr1GDsD — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) August 22, 2017

***