Hmmm. The DNC is going after Trump for his "empty promises on border wall." pic.twitter.com/mWGaiVkEkO
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith)
No wonder Dems can’t win any elections:
If this is part of the plan to woo back working class voters, I don't think the Democrats are doing it quite right. https://t.co/oKNMeWTwZd
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor)
This is so goddamn funny https://t.co/scf5wL7u4q
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze)
Real Talk: That's the smartest thing the Democrats have done since January. Much more productive than screaming "RUSSIA!!" https://t.co/F8Q3SrIVQ6
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC)
And it’s not just conservative voices wondering what’s going on.
Tara Golshan, Vox:
Just texted a Dem campaign source on why Democrats are going after Trump for this and got the response "Wrong number who dis" https://t.co/2r222txTCM
— Tara Golshan (@t_golshan)
Comms director for Mayor Bill de Blasio:
if your strategy requires you to twist yourself into this big of a pretzel, it might be time for a better strategy. https://t.co/m3iMi5TbfD
— mike casca (@cascamike)
Lily Herman, Teen Vogue:
I can't even find the right "deadpan to camera" face for this. https://t.co/FaIKqwqdzC
— Lily Herman (@lkherman)
Libby Watson, Splinter News:
kill me https://t.co/69wdraOwA3
— libby watson 🥞 (@libbycwatson)
Matt Pearce, L.A. Times:
what
are
they
doing https://t.co/rCVESLZr19
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce)
Alex Burns, NYT:
2018 Dem message: the food is terrible, and such small portionshttps://t.co/pnu6Sla38p
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT)
Adam Johnson, AlterNet:
"Trump is incompetent at being a full-blown fascist" is not a morally compelling argument imo https://t.co/ZAKrr1GDsD
— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC)
