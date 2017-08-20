On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Mark Bray, author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” debated Richard Cohen of the Southern Poverty Law center on Antifa’s violent tactics in Charlottesville, VA. Bray was all for it:

.@Mark__Bray: "When pushed, violence is a legitimate response" to white supremacy. #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 20, 2017

Whereas Cohen pointed out the obvious on why Bray defense of violence against speech you don’t like is really, really bad:

.@splcenter's Richard Cohen says violence as a response to violence is "likely to lead to a terrible spiral." #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 20, 2017

Although Cohen did miss a little bit of the violence in Boston which was directed mostly at cops:

.@splcenter's Cohen says peaceful protests in Boston were "a much stronger response to white supremacy than clubs and guns." #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 20, 2017

Does Bray endorse throwing bottles of urine at cops as self-defense, because that’s what really happened in Boston as no white supremacists even showed up:

"A lot of people are under attack and they need to be able to defend themselves," @Mark__Bray says in support of Antifa movement. #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 20, 2017

Cohen even blamed Antifa for its role in what happened in Charlottesville:

Cohen: "To some degree, there was a lot of ugliness the Antifa brought there," on Charlottesville violence. #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 20, 2017

But Bray was undeterred:

Watch the entire clip here:

