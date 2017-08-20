On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Mark Bray, author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” debated Richard Cohen of the Southern Poverty Law center on Antifa’s violent tactics in Charlottesville, VA. Bray was all for it:

Whereas Cohen pointed out the obvious on why Bray defense of violence against speech you don’t like is really, really bad:

Although Cohen did miss a little bit of the violence in Boston which was directed mostly at cops:

Does Bray endorse throwing bottles of urine at cops as self-defense, because that’s what really happened in Boston as no white supremacists even showed up:

Cohen even blamed Antifa for its role in what happened in Charlottesville:

But Bray was undeterred:

Watch the entire clip here:

