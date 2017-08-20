On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Mark Bray, author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” debated Richard Cohen of the Southern Poverty Law center on Antifa’s violent tactics in Charlottesville, VA. Bray was all for it:
.@Mark__Bray: "When pushed, violence is a legitimate response" to white supremacy. #MTP
Whereas Cohen pointed out the obvious on why Bray defense of violence against speech you don’t like is really, really bad:
.@splcenter's Richard Cohen says violence as a response to violence is "likely to lead to a terrible spiral." #MTP
Although Cohen did miss a little bit of the violence in Boston which was directed mostly at cops:
.@splcenter's Cohen says peaceful protests in Boston were "a much stronger response to white supremacy than clubs and guns." #MTP
Does Bray endorse throwing bottles of urine at cops as self-defense, because that’s what really happened in Boston as no white supremacists even showed up:
"A lot of people are under attack and they need to be able to defend themselves," @Mark__Bray says in support of Antifa movement. #MTP
Cohen even blamed Antifa for its role in what happened in Charlottesville:
Cohen: "To some degree, there was a lot of ugliness the Antifa brought there," on Charlottesville violence. #MTP
But Bray was undeterred:
.@Mark__Bray responds: "Facism cannot be defeated by speech." #MTP https://t.co/SF8eSOLU2O
Watch the entire clip here:
