This is awful:

And no protests or pundits talking about it on the Sunday shows or cable news, even thought 2017 could be worse than 2016, which was horrific:

ICYMI: "Chicago Homicides on Pace to Exceed 2016"https://t.co/4v0B91cuER — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 20, 2017

Over to you, Democrats:

With all of Chicago's leftwing firepower–Obama, Ayers, Rahm, Farrakhan, Pfleger, Jesse, Wright–why isn't it a shining city on a hill? — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 20, 2017

***