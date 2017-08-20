This is awful:
UPDATE: 7 dead, 42 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
STORY: https://t.co/eNCwPxD9Bh
MAP: https://t.co/hChpNV4NUf pic.twitter.com/ICRTrfHEgs
— Sun-Times Breaking (@CSTbreaking) August 20, 2017
And no protests or pundits talking about it on the Sunday shows or cable news, even thought 2017 could be worse than 2016, which was horrific:
ICYMI: "Chicago Homicides on Pace to Exceed 2016"https://t.co/4v0B91cuER
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 20, 2017
Over to you, Democrats:
With all of Chicago's leftwing firepower–Obama, Ayers, Rahm, Farrakhan, Pfleger, Jesse, Wright–why isn't it a shining city on a hill?
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 20, 2017
***
Tags: Chicago
recent stories
International events