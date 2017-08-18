It’s official: Steve Bannon is back at Breitbart:

🚨Siren🚨 Steve Bannon returned to Breitbart News as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News and chaired our evening editorial meeting — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 18, 2017

And this could be a problem as people who leave the White House who have Bannon’s security clearances are subject to publication review:

In all seriousness, Bannon walked out of WH and into his newsroom, presumably with some info in hand https://t.co/chqW9tXV2b — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 18, 2017

Will Bannon be subject to prepublication review consistent with his obligations as someone who held a clearance? https://t.co/iZ2nUwXnlJ — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 18, 2017

Worth asking what plan is here. Will he be submitting everything to EOP for sign off? NSC? Including pieces by others he substantively edits — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 18, 2017

Here's the Q, anyone who is privy to top nat sec clearance has to go through PRB before publishing anything…will Bannon have to do that? — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 18, 2017

To be continued…

Update. More from Susan Hennessey:

There are some variations but typically these are conditions you agree to when you obtain a Top Secret clearance: /1 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 18, 2017

While employed by USG, you must obtain authorization to travel abroad and you must report foreign contacts. /2 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 18, 2017

Both in service & for the rest of lifetime: Submit to prepublication review, protect classified information, report unauthorized disclosures — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 18, 2017

This means that Bannon not only has prepublication obligations, he also has a legal duty to report if he ever learns of a classified leak./5 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 18, 2017

I'm able to work @lawfareblog because, unlike media outlets, we do not & will not publish classified info. Will Breitbart have same policy? — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 18, 2017

