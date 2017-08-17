Kid Rock 2018 RIP? That’s what Ted Nugent told a local radio host in Michigan:

!!!!!!!!! Ted Nugent tells MI radio host: "[Kid Rock] ain’t running for jack squat. Okay? He never intended – he never thought about it." pic.twitter.com/5uGW2hDcuR — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 17, 2017

And Nugent is pissed that Kid Rock 2018 excitement is “wasting energy”:

Nugent on the Kid Rock Senate chatter: "It’s starting to piss me off because it’s a waste of the GOP energy." https://t.co/QBoQNrDUfj — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 17, 2017

Heartache.

So, if this is true, who gets the Pataki-mentum next?

George Pataki wasn’t kidding about Kid Rock for Senate, he tells @samstein https://t.co/3mwXncSURb — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) August 16, 2017

***

