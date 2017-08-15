North Korea seems to have backed down on firing missiles toward Guam:
Standoff w/North Korea appears to have eased; Kim says no missiles will be fired at Guam (North Korean state run media)
— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) August 15, 2017
North Korea abandons plan to launch missiles towards Guam: report https://t.co/HJ3TLubvYr pic.twitter.com/Bhsn6kXZS8
— The Hill (@thehill) August 15, 2017
Weird, right? What could have changed their minds?
Say What?
North Korea backs off threat of bombing Guam media laudes "rational" Kim Jong Un none give @realDonaldTrump stern warnings credit
— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 15, 2017
North Korea dropped plans to attack Guam, which is weird because the smart people said the President's words would escalate the situation
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 15, 2017
North Korea blinked and decided to back down
Looks like another win for the @POTUS #ChooChooBaby
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 15, 2017
Oh yeah … that:
Trump’s threat to North Korea of ‘fire and fury’ has people either in a panic or making jokes https://t.co/ED6bZNofze
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 8, 2017
To be fair, General Mattis might have had something to do with it, too:
Secretary Mattis: If North Korea shoots at us, “that’s called war” pic.twitter.com/cu7htnc5gB
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 15, 2017
But Donald Trump Jr., of all people, shared an article crediting China with the de-escalation:
China hands Trump a win on North Korea crisis https://t.co/Gbaf0dMb5P
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 15, 2017
Update: Credit for both!
Trump and Xi deserve credit for North Korea climbdown over Guam.
Hopefully also helps reduce tensions in US-China relationship.
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 15, 2017
***