North Korea seems to have backed down on firing missiles toward Guam:

Standoff w/North Korea appears to have eased; Kim says no missiles will be fired at Guam (North Korean state run media) — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) August 15, 2017

North Korea abandons plan to launch missiles towards Guam: report https://t.co/HJ3TLubvYr pic.twitter.com/Bhsn6kXZS8 — The Hill (@thehill) August 15, 2017

Weird, right? What could have changed their minds?

Say What?

North Korea backs off threat of bombing Guam media laudes "rational" Kim Jong Un none give @realDonaldTrump stern warnings credit — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 15, 2017

North Korea dropped plans to attack Guam, which is weird because the smart people said the President's words would escalate the situation — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 15, 2017

North Korea blinked and decided to back down

Looks like another win for the @POTUS #ChooChooBaby — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 15, 2017

Oh yeah … that:

Trump’s threat to North Korea of ‘fire and fury’ has people either in a panic or making jokes https://t.co/ED6bZNofze — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 8, 2017

To be fair, General Mattis might have had something to do with it, too:

Secretary Mattis: If North Korea shoots at us, “that’s called war” pic.twitter.com/cu7htnc5gB — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 15, 2017

But Donald Trump Jr., of all people, shared an article crediting China with the de-escalation:

China hands Trump a win on North Korea crisis https://t.co/Gbaf0dMb5P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 15, 2017

Update: Credit for both!

Trump and Xi deserve credit for North Korea climbdown over Guam. Hopefully also helps reduce tensions in US-China relationship. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 15, 2017

***