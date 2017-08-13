Shot. Eric Holder went after Donald Trump last night after the president didn’t call the alleged attack in Charlottesville “domestic terrorism”:

If ISIS rammed a car into a crowd this would be labeled quickly & logically. Charlottesville – call it what it is, domestic terrorism. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 13, 2017

Chaser. Yeah, about that…

Maybe you should sit this one out, Mr. Workplace Violencehttps://t.co/rpmKr9MVeA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 13, 2017

Seriously. It’s not like some guy shot up a military base and people tried to call it “workplace violence.” Oh, wait…. https://t.co/Os66O7ydXW — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 13, 2017

You were AG in an administration that called the terror attack at Ft. Hood a case of "work place violence". You should probably shut up. https://t.co/LrfhhbxozV — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 13, 2017

Fort Hood. Boston. San Bernardino. Orlando. Not once did your administration quickly say domestic terrorism

Empty suit. A cheap one at that https://t.co/ShVVvuCUKL — DeplorableDonSurber (@donsurber) August 13, 2017

"Workplace Violence" when soldiers were murdered.. Sit this one out dip💩 https://t.co/eHTuccsq1k — Literally Not A Nazi (@Mellecon) August 13, 2017

And let’s not forget what happened in Ferguson, too:

You labeled the Ferguson PD racists in the death of Brown and then very quietly released a report exonerating the officer in his death.

GFY. https://t.co/lp69hoM2Tp — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 13, 2017

You and Obumbles:

1. Silent on Baltimore

2. Hyped Ferguson

3. Workplace violence/Ft. Hood GFY, pandering fraudhttps://t.co/qUU3olvUdW — Acosta's Tantrum™😭 (@EF517_V2) August 13, 2017

***