Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took to Facebook to go after President Donald Trump and his “many sides” comment on yesterday’s violence in Charlottesville:

Kamala Harris on #Charolettesville: "there are not 'many sides' to this" https://t.co/diyFoYUsNT — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 14, 2017

Well, the ACLU of Virginia begs to differ:

ACLU calls out "both sides" for violence. https://t.co/HXsReRLrkZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 13, 2017

With a video of the Antifa violence, no less:

Not sure who provoked first. Both sides were hitting each other at Justice Park before police arrived. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/onABUPq1mm — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

The guy on the ground is a Unite the Right protester. Those in black and red are #Antifa protesters. #Charlottesville — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

So, Trump was right?!

***

Related:

Two loyal Trump advisors say the president whiffed on his Charlottesville statement https://t.co/93pDbDP3mR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2017

Suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack identified; Trump tweets condolences to victim https://t.co/PO0mLqGKo9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2017