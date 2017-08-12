Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, said in an interview on Friday that he supports the idea of Kid Rock running against Democrat incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow in Michigan.

“We’d be very interested in his candidacy,” Lew said on C-SPAN. “The truth of the matter is he’s done a lot in his state philanthropically. He’s a pretty smart guy. He thinks about policy. And he’s a shrewd businessman … if you’re watching, Kid, we hope you run.”

