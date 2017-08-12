Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, said in an interview on Friday that he supports the idea of Kid Rock running against Democrat incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow in Michigan.
“We’d be very interested in his candidacy,” Lew said on C-SPAN. “The truth of the matter is he’s done a lot in his state philanthropically. He’s a pretty smart guy. He thinks about policy. And he’s a shrewd businessman … if you’re watching, Kid, we hope you run.”
.@Senate_Fund President Steven Law to @KidRock: "So, if you're watching Kid, we hope you run." #Newsmakers pic.twitter.com/RDeyC3To9t
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 11, 2017
Kid Rock gains GOP backing for U.S. Senate run https://t.co/bfi5inEzPz @politico by @diamondnagasiu
— Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) August 11, 2017
The political maturation of Kid Rock into Adult Rock.
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) August 11, 2017
