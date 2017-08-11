Bloomberg has a report out Friday night that says President Donald Trump is considering naming Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as a replacement for Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy:

Some White House & GOP officials exploring idea of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) leading Trump Energy Department: https://t.co/8dfifL2qsc #wvsen — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) August 11, 2017

According to Bloomberg, Rick Perry could move to DHS.

And now that West Virginia has a Republican governor, that would mean — presumably — that he’d pick a Republican who would give the Trump administration the one extra vote it needs to restart Obamacare repeal in the Senate:

!!! New talk of naming MANCHIN to Energy, possibly = 50th vote to repeal Obamacare. @kevcirilli @JenniferJJacobs https://t.co/FFxWfx6tK1 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 11, 2017

Manchin is reportedly not ruling it out just yet:

*Manchin not yet ruling it out*

*WH, GOP officials discussing possibility*

*Would give big boost to Trump's stalled agenda.* — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 11, 2017

But would he jump at it knowing that it would kill Obamacare?

still don't see why anybody thinks Manchin would take it, especially as Trump WH *telegraphs* it would be to restart Obamacare repeal https://t.co/VhRezU6tzD — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) August 11, 2017

The answer is maybe as Manchin is facing a tough reelection in 2018:

Manchin has a tough reelect in a state Trump won by ~42 points. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 11, 2017

