Bloomberg has a report out Friday night that says President Donald Trump is considering naming Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as a replacement for Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy:

According to Bloomberg, Rick Perry could move to DHS.

And now that West Virginia has a Republican governor, that would mean — presumably — that he’d pick a Republican who would give the Trump administration the one extra vote it needs to restart Obamacare repeal in the Senate:

Manchin is reportedly not ruling it out just yet:

But would he jump at it knowing that it would kill Obamacare?

The answer is maybe as Manchin is facing a tough reelection in 2018:

