North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a ruthless dictator who has imprisoned and starved his people, but he’s “more responsible” than President Donald Trump. At least according to Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN):

Ellison made the comment during a panel discussion at Netroot Nation, a gathering of progressive activists that’s being held this year in Atlanta. Video here via the Washington Free Beacon:

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel confronted Ellison after the panel, and he retracted:

Weigel reported that the some in the audience were on board with Ellison’s awful comment:

There were murmurs of agreement in the room before Ellison described what would need to happen before a “missile launch” become a reality.

Ellison later realized he maybe didn’t phrase it so well:

“That was one of those I wish I’d not said,” Ellison said. “It’s tailor-made for somebody to misuse. I’d say he’s being incredibly irresponsible and he’s putting us in a situation where you could have an accidental launch. I mean, his rhetoric might make Kim Jong Un think that he needs to strike first. What we need is someone bringing calm to the situation, not spiking it.”

