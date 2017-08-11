North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a ruthless dictator who has imprisoned and starved his people, but he’s “more responsible” than President Donald Trump. At least according to Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN):

Ellison on Trump: "Kim Jong Un? The world thought he was not a responsible leader. Well, he's acting more responsible than this guy." #nn17 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 11, 2017

Bizarre thing to say about a dictator operating a gulag state that exports illicit narcotics, supports rogue actors, and kills Americans. https://t.co/Py9o3VD2Mb — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 12, 2017

DNC Deputy Chair and United States Representative just said this: https://t.co/bNdvInJasH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 11, 2017

This seems like not a super smart thing to say https://t.co/DQj9Reu76m — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 11, 2017

Ellison made the comment during a panel discussion at Netroot Nation, a gathering of progressive activists that’s being held this year in Atlanta. Video here via the Washington Free Beacon:

Keith Ellison: Kim Jong-un Acting More Responsibly Than Trump https://t.co/VXpnxctq3m pic.twitter.com/3ihrNa98qL — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 11, 2017

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel confronted Ellison after the panel, and he retracted:

I followed up w Ellison and he retracted this. https://t.co/rAKsnNUGJf — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 11, 2017

Weigel reported that the some in the audience were on board with Ellison’s awful comment:

There were murmurs of agreement in the room before Ellison described what would need to happen before a “missile launch” become a reality.

Ellison later realized he maybe didn’t phrase it so well:

“That was one of those I wish I’d not said,” Ellison said. “It’s tailor-made for somebody to misuse. I’d say he’s being incredibly irresponsible and he’s putting us in a situation where you could have an accidental launch. I mean, his rhetoric might make Kim Jong Un think that he needs to strike first. What we need is someone bringing calm to the situation, not spiking it.”

Sure, we’ll just let it go:

But then Ellison said never mind. So never mind, everybody. Don't be racist. https://t.co/8MzcGJXtDp — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 12, 2017

Or not…

Annnnnd there's an RNC attack ad — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) August 11, 2017

Yep. A well-earned ad if there ever was one.

