There’s a quickly emerging meme on Twitter right now that is accusing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley of giving President Trump a funny look when he said earlier tonight that he’s not ruling out a military option to deal with Venezuela. But if you look at the whole video — which we included in our post from earlier — it’s clear that there was nothing odd about Haley’s reactions and it was just a quick moment caught in one frame.

Now here’s the entire video again. You make the call:

