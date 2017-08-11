There’s a quickly emerging meme on Twitter right now that is accusing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley of giving President Trump a funny look when he said earlier tonight that he’s not ruling out a military option to deal with Venezuela. But if you look at the whole video — which we included in our post from earlier — it’s clear that there was nothing odd about Haley’s reactions and it was just a quick moment caught in one frame.

First up, the memes:

Nikki Haley has this quizzical, worried look on her face… This is not a smiling national security team surrounding Trump — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 11, 2017

The Look On Nikki Haley’s Face Was Priceless When She Realized Trump Suggested Invading Venezuela https://t.co/mClsnlRgfR pic.twitter.com/wp2xSY8gqV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 11, 2017

Nikki Haley's face when #Trump mentioned military option in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/fv0uvMK1V3 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 11, 2017

Now here’s the entire video again. You make the call:

President Trump just said he wouldn't rule out a "military option" in Venezuela. "A military..option is certainly something we could pursue" pic.twitter.com/bdfDg5oPZs — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 11, 2017

