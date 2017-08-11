While addressing reporters outside of his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, President Donald Trump said he would not rule out a military option to deal with Venezuela:

Reporters, to say the least, were surprised by the comment:

Update. Chuck Todd wonder if Trump was talking about contingency plans for when/if President Maduro falls:

