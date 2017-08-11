While addressing reporters outside of his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, President Donald Trump said he would not rule out a military option to deal with Venezuela:
President Trump just said he wouldn't rule out a "military option" in Venezuela. "A military..option is certainly something we could pursue" pic.twitter.com/bdfDg5oPZs
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 11, 2017
Reporters, to say the least, were surprised by the comment:
We are gonna invade Venezuela, maybe, the president just said.
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) August 11, 2017
!! Trump: "Im not going to rule out a military option" in Venezuela
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 11, 2017
Trump says he is considering a "military operation" for Venezuela.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 11, 2017
!!: Trump says "A military option is certainly something we could pursue" for #Venezuela
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 11, 2017
Trump: 'We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I'm not going to rule out a military option.'

— Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2017
— Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2017
Trump says he is "not going to rule out a military option" for Venezuela. "Venezuela is not very far away."

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 11, 2017
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 11, 2017
Trump tomorrow: "Venezuela no longer has a nuclear program. Mission accomplished!" https://t.co/sEeDqpsWtW
— Dan Murphy (@bungdan) August 11, 2017
Update. Chuck Todd wonder if Trump was talking about contingency plans for when/if President Maduro falls:
FWIW: possible POTUS was briefed on contingency plans re: Venezuela if Maduro falls, which could include our troops as peacekeepers (1/2)
— Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 11, 2017
(2/2) and it's those contingency plans of post Maduro instability that would include a military role. But then again, #literallyORseriously
— Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 11, 2017
Point is, POTUS may have been referring to that peacekeeping aid role re: Venezuela. But now we need a clarification. I'm sure it comes soon
— Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 11, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated.
