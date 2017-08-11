While addressing reporters outside of his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, President Donald Trump said he would not rule out a military option to deal with Venezuela:

President Trump just said he wouldn't rule out a "military option" in Venezuela. "A military..option is certainly something we could pursue" pic.twitter.com/bdfDg5oPZs — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 11, 2017

Reporters, to say the least, were surprised by the comment:

We are gonna invade Venezuela, maybe, the president just said. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) August 11, 2017

!! Trump: "Im not going to rule out a military option" in Venezuela — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 11, 2017

Trump says he is considering a "military operation" for Venezuela. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 11, 2017

!!: Trump says "A military option is certainly something we could pursue" for #Venezuela — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 11, 2017

Trump: 'We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I'm not going to rule out a military option.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2017

Trump says he is "not going to rule out a military option" for Venezuela. "Venezuela is not very far away." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 11, 2017

Trump tomorrow: "Venezuela no longer has a nuclear program. Mission accomplished!" https://t.co/sEeDqpsWtW — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) August 11, 2017

Update. Chuck Todd wonder if Trump was talking about contingency plans for when/if President Maduro falls:

FWIW: possible POTUS was briefed on contingency plans re: Venezuela if Maduro falls, which could include our troops as peacekeepers (1/2) — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 11, 2017

(2/2) and it's those contingency plans of post Maduro instability that would include a military role. But then again, #literallyORseriously — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 11, 2017

Point is, POTUS may have been referring to that peacekeeping aid role re: Venezuela. But now we need a clarification. I'm sure it comes soon — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 11, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

